Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) were down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90, approximately 2,146 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

About Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF)

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end- users worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tarkett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarkett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.