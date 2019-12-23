Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Purchases $21,410.20 in Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $21,410.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein bought 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $228,492.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein bought 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,542.92.

SWZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 1,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,471. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 133.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

