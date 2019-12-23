Suretly Price Tops $0.60 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Suretly has a market capitalization of $142,220.00 and $1,080.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00007971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.54 or 0.06393685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

