Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of SZU opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Thursday. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of €16.33 ($18.99). The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

