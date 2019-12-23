Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Trading 1.7% Higher

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.56, 72,201 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 25,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.27 million and a PE ratio of -109.67.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

