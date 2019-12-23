Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $20,308.00 and $13,793.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00557808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008271 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

