SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.24, 1,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.