Social Send Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $116,234.00 and $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Social Send has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009582 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003040 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005762 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 119.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,626,888 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

