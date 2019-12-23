Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives €162.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €162.67 ($189.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRT3. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of SRT3 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €191.70 ($222.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,599 shares. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €185.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

