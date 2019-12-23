Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. National Securities began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $27.00 target price on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,418. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $245.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

