Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives $50.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,608. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

