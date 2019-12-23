Ronald J. Oscher Sells 5,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AME traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,931. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

