Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RR. Morgan Stanley lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Investec raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of RR traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 704.40 ($9.27). 2,476,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.68. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 679.80 ($8.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 535 shares of company stock worth $391,142.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

