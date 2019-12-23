Robert D. Agdern Acquires 5,734 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.

Shares of CTR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.76. 10,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 522,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 334,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,188,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 137,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

