Robert D. Agdern Acquires 5,734 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.
Shares of CTR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.76. 10,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.
About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
