Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -683.88% -715.11% -76.89% Harpoon Therapeutics -1,107.97% -86.88% -38.09%

91.6% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 4 2 0 2.33 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 266.34%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.42%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 10.91 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -0.51 Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million 99.33 -$27.37 million ($25.65) -0.75

Harpoon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

