RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

