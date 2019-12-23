Relx PLC (LON:REL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,905.30 ($25.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.65) to GBX 2,378 ($31.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,911.50 ($25.14). 6,224,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,849.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,887.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

