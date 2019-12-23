Redcape Hotel Group Pty (ASX:RDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.13

Shares of Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$1.13 ($0.80) and last traded at A$1.13 ($0.80), with a volume of 440799 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.13 ($0.80).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $623.56 million and a PE ratio of -125.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Redcape Hotel Group Pty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

