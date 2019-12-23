Raymond James Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZUL. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. Azul has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azul by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Azul by 409.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $3,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 1,027.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

