Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0228

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $116.89 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00182586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.01177120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,133,370,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, QBTC, CryptoBridge, IDCM, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Graviex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.