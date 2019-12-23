QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $437,491.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.43 and $18.94. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $437,491.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.05 or 0.06468816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000279 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

