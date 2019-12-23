Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.69, approximately 782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QES shares. Bank of America cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES)

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

