Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Cap of $45.82 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Quant has a market capitalization of $45.82 million and $932,991.00 worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00051695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00325981 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003730 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013517 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009794 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

