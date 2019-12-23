Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will report $408.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.60 million to $412.20 million. Qiagen posted sales of $403.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,861. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Qiagen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

