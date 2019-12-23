ProximaX Price Hits $0.0007 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $195,866.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.01181559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

