ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.37, 34,405 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,496,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIXY. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 169,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $10,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 41,304 shares during the last quarter.

