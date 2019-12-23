ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 41.37% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.