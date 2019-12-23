Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Shares Up 0.2%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.42, 961 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 547.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.21% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

