Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $41.05, approximately 977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YLD. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

