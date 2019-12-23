Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 461.25 ($6.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of PLP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 536 ($7.05). The stock had a trading volume of 283,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 434.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 311.80 ($4.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

