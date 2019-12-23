Polymath (POLY) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Polymath has a market cap of $8.81 million and $3.84 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00555500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007891 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Binance, UEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

