PlayChip Price Down 12% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PlayChip has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $431.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.44 or 0.06077409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001238 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

