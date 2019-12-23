PlatonCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $146,316.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

