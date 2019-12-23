PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.71 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), 221,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 79,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.51.

PipeHawk Company Profile (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

