Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 33% Lower Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $67,670.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000636 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,188,499,870 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

