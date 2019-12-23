Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 368.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. 1,514,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $19.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.34.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,545.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $275,850. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.