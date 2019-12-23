Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Tops $65,513.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $65,513.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00055486 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083212 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00069733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,502.98 or 0.98967459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002069 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.