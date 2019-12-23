Penta 24 Hour Volume Hits $70,758.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Penta has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BCEX. Penta has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $70,758.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.01174207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, LBank, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

