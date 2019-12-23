Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 890 ($11.71).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNN. Citigroup cut Pennon Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 886.73 ($11.66).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,025.50 ($13.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,015 ($13.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 928.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 809.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

