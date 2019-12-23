Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $111.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,029,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,495 shares of company stock worth $55,412,511. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,034. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

