Patron Price Up 147.9% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 147.9% against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $162,425.00 and $438.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00181626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.01168606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00117057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,771,901 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

