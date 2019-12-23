Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Director Ronald Douglas Miller Sells 38,690 Shares

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$889,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,000.

Ronald Douglas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Ronald Douglas Miller purchased 5,265 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01.

Shares of PXT traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.67. 539,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,604. Parex Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.