ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00011921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $280,033.00 and approximately $6,117.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00557120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008227 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

