Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 2%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) shares dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), approximately 61,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.63.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

