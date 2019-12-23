PAC Global Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and YoBit. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $6,387.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014542 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, P2PB2B, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, YoBit, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

