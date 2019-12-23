OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. OneMain posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

OMF traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,850. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 164.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.