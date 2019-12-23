Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, 7,089 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 76,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley acquired 10,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,686.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMLP. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

