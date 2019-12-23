Numeraire 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $478,147.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $6.51 or 0.00085597 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $478,147.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00183063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.01179144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00118040 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

