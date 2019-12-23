No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $42,737.00 and approximately $243,192.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00182830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.01177607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00118198 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.