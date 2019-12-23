NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Tops $954,544.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $954,544.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00558204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008012 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

